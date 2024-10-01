Lauryn Hill Slams Pras Michél Lawsuit as ‘Baseless,’ Claims Tour Included Fugees to ‘Aid’ His Legal Fees

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Ms. Lauryn Hill is slamming Pras Michél’s lawsuit against her, in which he claims she mismanaged Fugees‘ tour and that it was a “devious attempt to make a big score for herself.”

“Some clarity and facts need to be presented,” Hill began. “I’ve been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character.”

The Miseducation rapper, then, addressed each alleged concern in a seven-part breakdown.

Advertisement

Hill called Pras’ lawsuit “baseless,” noting that it’s “false claims and unwarranted attacks.” She fired back saying that the filing “notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill.” She also noted that the tour in question was in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and was scheduled to proceed with or without The Fugees’ involvement.

She also shared that she expanded her tour to include The Fugees because of Pras’ legal issues and his need for money to “aid his legal defense.”

Hill claimed that Pras was given a $3 million advance for the tour to pay said legal fees. “Wyclef and myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras,” she continued, accusing Pras of being in breach of the agreement that was set forth to repay the advance.

The 49-year-old reiterated how she absorbed the brunt of production costs for the tour, adding that Pras “basically just had to show up and perform.” He also allegedly “thanked” Hill for “saving his life.” Hill claimed to have “receipts” to corroborate that statement.

Advertisement

Despite “not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down,” Hill says it’s “absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position,” but she isn’t “responsible” for the decisions that led to his conviction or the subsequent consequences. Yet, she will remain “compassionate” when it comes to him.

via: Vibe