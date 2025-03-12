Lauryn Hill Makes Appearance at Roberta Flack’s Memorial, Performs Alongside Stevie Wonder

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Lauryn Hill made a surprise appearance at Roberta Flack’s memorial service.

According to Billboard, both Stevie Wonder, Wyclef Jean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill performed at the acclaimed singer’s celebration of life on Monday (March 10) at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York.

A clip shared on social media highlighted the moment Ms. Lauryn Hill performed an emotional tribute to Flack. Taking the microphone, the singer delivered a live rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Billboard reported that Hill and Jean also performed The Fugees “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” with Stevie Wonder playing the harmonica.

“We weren’t formally asked to do this because I think they were a little shy in asking us to attend,” Hill explained, per Billboard “So we kind of bum-rushed the service because it really wouldn’t be possible for us to just stand by and not participate… The artistry of Ms. Roberta Flack was beyond trailblazing.”

Ms. Hill’s speech continued, “Like Nina Simone, she carved out for me a pathway of soulful Black intellectual sublime beauty that not only spoke to Black resistance directly in lyric and statement, but was Black resistance in in to racism, bigotry and limitations by virtue of its existence… She didn’t just write about the beauty; she was the beauty. She didn’t just write about resistance; her existence was a form of resistance. She wrote our stories in forms the established authorities of the time could not deny; compositions wrapped with graceful classical forms and nuances that would not nor could not be dismissed… I thank my parents for introducing me to her masterful music. Thank you to our Father in Heaven, to our God on high for blessing and enriching all of our lives with her presence and undeniable gifts. Roberta Flack is legend.”

Stevie Wonder also shared touching words before singing to an emotional crowd. He sang “If It’s Magic” for his late friend, as well as “I Can See the Sun.”

“The great thing about not having the ability to see with your eyes is the great opportunity in being able to see even better with your heart,” the 74-year-old elaborated. “So I knew how beautiful Roberta was. I celebrate that because I see that so much of the world and yes, this nation too, must be blind at this point… and it breaks my heart. And Roberta, I want to just say to you in spirit, I thank you for letting me hear your voice, letting me know your spirit, letting me know your heart and letting me be able to share with you songs that I was writing.”

Towards the end of the program, video clips dedicated with the life and career of Roberta Flack were played with words from Clive Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, India.Arie, Peabo Bryson, Dionne Warwick, Les McCann and Yoko Ono. Additionally, Letters from former Vice President Kamala Harris and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were read as well. Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy; presiding over the memorial service was Abyssinian’s Rev. Dr. Kevin Johnson.

Roberta Flack passed away last month. According to a statement, the North Carolina native “died peacefully, surrounded by her family.” In 2022, Flack revealed she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to the New York Times, Flack died en route to the hospital, with the official cause of death named cardiac arrest.

via: Vibe

