Lauryn Hill Explains Why The Fugees Canceled Their North American Tour Days Before Kickoff | www.lovebscott.com

Lauryn Hill says she and The Fugees aren’t going on their North American tour because of low ticket sales.

via Complex:

“With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates…” she wrote in a lengthy August 7 Instagram, before referencing her 2023 vocal injury. “Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

Hill went on to say that the UK and European tour dates were “moving forward as planned,” as she and The Fugees have not performed in those regions in more than 25 years.

“Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.”The Miseducation Anniversary Tour was set to stop in 18 cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles. The European leg is set to kick off on October 12 in Manchester, England, and will conclude several weeks later in Amsterdam.

“Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us,” Hill continued. “I love being able to bring these performances to you! I appreciate your understanding. We’re looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October — and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force…”

Translation: Because of her history of being ridiculously late and canceling shows, no one bought trusted the announcement enough to buy tickets.

