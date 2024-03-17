Latto Reposts Drake’s Clayco Water Photo, Fueling Rumors That He's Dating Her Sister | lovebscott.com

What are You Looking for?

Latto Reposts Drake’s Clayco Water Photo, Fueling Rumors That He’s Dating Her Sister

Did Latto just confirm Drake’s relationship with her sister Brooklyn Nikole?

via: HipHopDX

Latto fans have seemingly decided that Drake and her sister Brooklyn Nikole are an item after the “Put it on Da Floor” rapper re-shared a social media post.

The post in question saw Drake share a picture of a bottle of water with “Clayco” on the label which is short for Clayton County, Georgia, where Latto and her sister are from.

The speculation started after Drake released a remix of 4batz’s “act ii: date @ 8” which features the line: “What kind of water they serving in Clayco?”

The two were also seen leaving a restaurant after somebody slyly recorded the alleged couple.

Fans had numerous reactions to the rumors.

One questioned the age difference as Drake is 16 years older than Brooklyn: “Why do ya think older people date people that’s much younger than them ? I really want to hear opinions.”

Another defended the age gap: “As long as they met when she was 21 & up: She’s Grown. Period. Stop all that crazy talk actin like 21/22 yr olds are Toddlers. If she wants to date him, that’s her Choice.”

One commented: “Why can’t these men date women their age. 21 is a baby to drake.”

Share This Post
ByWalker
Updated on
©️ 2023 — Swyft. All Rights Reserved.