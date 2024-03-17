Latto Reposts Drake’s Clayco Water Photo, Fueling Rumors That He's Dating Her Sister | lovebscott.com

Did Latto just confirm Drake’s relationship with her sister Brooklyn Nikole?

via: HipHopDX

Latto fans have seemingly decided that Drake and her sister Brooklyn Nikole are an item after the “Put it on Da Floor” rapper re-shared a social media post.

The post in question saw Drake share a picture of a bottle of water with “Clayco” on the label which is short for Clayton County, Georgia, where Latto and her sister are from.

The speculation started after Drake released a remix of 4batz’s “act ii: date @ 8” which features the line: “What kind of water they serving in Clayco?”

The two were also seen leaving a restaurant after somebody slyly recorded the alleged couple.

So Drake also gave Brooklyn a little shoutout on his remix of 4batz “date @ 8.” pic.twitter.com/ALflAZ0CXQ — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 9, 2024

Latto seemingly adds fuel to rumors that Drake is dating her younger sister pic.twitter.com/HIABQUIWlQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 17, 2024

Fans had numerous reactions to the rumors.

One questioned the age difference as Drake is 16 years older than Brooklyn: “Why do ya think older people date people that’s much younger than them ? I really want to hear opinions.”

Another defended the age gap: “As long as they met when she was 21 & up: She’s Grown. Period. Stop all that crazy talk actin like 21/22 yr olds are Toddlers. If she wants to date him, that’s her Choice.”

One commented: “Why can’t these men date women their age. 21 is a baby to drake.”