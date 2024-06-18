Latto Reflects on Getting BBL at 21 and Being Called 'Bad-Bodied' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Latto is opening up about the pressure she felt to get a BBL at the super young age of 21.

The “Put It On Da Floor Again” MC recently went on a livestream with fans where she discussed going under the knife and the body changes that came with the procedure.

“My body was so tea. I gained a little weight, ’cause I signed my deal when I was 21, when I had just turned 21. And I was just having money and living a whole new life, eating out,” she said. “Y’all know I’m a foodie, so now I had the funds to feed this foodie in me and stuff, so I gained a little weight. And everybody on the internet was calling me ‘bad-bodied’ and stuff, so I feel like that played a role. I started being a little insecure about my body.”

But even when the rapper showed that she was working out, the responses were still cruel.

“Every time I post a gym picture, people be like, ‘Oh, she got a BBL.’ I’ve been so loud and clear about a BBL that I had four years ago. When I was 21, [the BBL] that y’all convinced me I needed, by the way,” she continued.

Clarifying that she got “one BBL four years ago,” Latto stressed that now she frequently goes to the gym.

“Moral of the story: I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody. Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls…BBL girls are winning,” she said. “Do what works for you and mind your own business. Make your own decisions based on what you want to do, not what other people are telling you to do.”

This is Latto’s latest time discussing body image, as she’s spoken about getting a personal trainer and being trolled about her surgery in the past.

We applaud Latto for speaking out about her experience. More young women need to hear this.

