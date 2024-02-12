Larsa Pippen Ignites Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing, Removing All Photos of Marcus Jordan on Instagram | lovebscott.com

The Traitors’ first power couple may be no more — Larsa Pippen is sparking rumors that she split from Marcus Jordan after wiping him from her Instagram and unfollowing him on the platform.

via: People

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, ignited breakup rumors over the weekend after she unfollowed and removed all photos of Jordan, 33, from her Instagram.

She also shared a post on her Instagram Story, in which she included a poll that asked her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” as well as a video of Morgan Freeman speaking about trusting your “inner voice.”

Larsa Pippen has seemingly erased all photos of boyfriend Marcus Jordan and posted this poll, soooo looks like they broke up. They are set to film #TheTraitorsUS reunion in a few weeks. ????? pic.twitter.com/oyM91v88SD — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) February 12, 2024

Representatives for Pippen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for Jordan could not immediately be reached.

Pippen and Jordan first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019. At the time, they developed “a great foundation as friends,” Pippen previously told PEOPLE.

By 2022, their relationship blossomed, and they began to spark romance rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in September of that year. Still, Pippen denied any dating rumors while speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that October. “We’re friends,” she said. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

In January 2023, however, the pair appeared to confirm their romance when they were seen kissing while taking a walk in Miami Beach, Florida. Days after, multiple sources confirmed their romance to PEOPLE.

Later in August, Jordan posted videos on Instagram in which Pippen could be seen wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger. But the pair addressed engagement rumors on their podcast, Separation Anxiety, denying that they were set to head down the aisle.

Recently, Pippen and Jordan served as competitors on season 2 of Peacock’s The Traitors — a psychological, reality competition series hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

Jordan was “murdered” in the series’ third episode, while Pippen was “banished” the next week.