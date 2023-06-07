Lance Bass Claims Britney Spears Flaked on Meeting His Kids: ‘It’s Very Strange’

Lance Bass is adding to the choir of those calling out Britney Spears’ camp for ‘strange’ behavior

via Page Six:

Lance Bass claims Britney Spears’ team contacted him so she could meet his twins, only to never hear from them again.

“She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that,” the *NSYNC alum said on his iHeartRadio podcast, “Frosted Tips,” Monday while interviewing music manager Johnny Wright.

However, Bass, 44, alleged that the “Toxic” singer, 41, flaked on him when her handlers put a “stop” to the meeting.

“You have to talk through people,” he shared of communicating with Spears. “It’s very strange.”

The former boy band member became a father in October 2021 when he and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed son Alexander and daughter Violet via surrogate.

Spears was still under a conservatorship at the time

Bass admitted he has no insight into how the “Gimme More” singer is doing these days, but he hopes she will be back onstage in the future despite rumblings that she is done performing.

“I don’t know what to believe because I don’t know how she is,” he said. “I mean, maybe she is completely over performing, but I just know how much she loves it, and I know she’s a competitive person also, so I can’t imagine her never performing again.”

We feel like anything related to Britney prior to her conservatorship ending doesn’t count. We need to figure out what’s going on with Britney in the present day.