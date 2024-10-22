Lamar Odom On Liam Payne, My Experience with ‘Pink Cocaine’… Drugs Made Me Hear Voices [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Lamar Odom is recalling his own experiences with street drugs in the wake of Liam Payne’s toxicology report.

A partial autopsy showed that Payne had “pink cocaine” — a recreational drug typically mixing methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA — along with cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system, according to a report published by ABC News on Monday, October 21.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Payne died on October 16 after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti said that the singer suffered “serious injuries” that were untreatable by the time first responders arrived on the scene.

When approached by TMZ for comment on Payne’s toxicology report, Odom, 44, recalled his past experiences with substance abuse and said that he thought he had used pink cocaine before, saying, “I’ve done a lot of things. I’m not ashamed, though, because it’s my testimony.”

The retired NBA player was hospitalized in 2015 after overdosing in a Nevada brothel and has been sober for several years. He now owns recovery clinics.

“Drugs could cause you to hallucinate,” Odom said. “And if [Payne] was in a hallucination state, then who knows what would happen.”

The athlete said he’d “heard voices before” and experienced paranoia while using drugs, especially crack. During his TMZ interview, Odom was asked if he thought that the drugs in Payne’s system contributed to his tragic fall.

“I mean, to death? I don’t know,” he replied. “I was always strong enough to kind of bear down and realize there’s no exception to not being here.”

He noted, “Well, I mean, if you’re hearing voices, then it’s hard to escape those voices, so God forbid if those voices told him to do something that led to his fate. That’d be a shame.”

Odom told the outlet: “I’m gonna make sure I say a prayer for his family and everyone that he knows.”

He also said that he hopes the tragedy “is a wake-up call for everyone in the industry — Hollywood, music, sports — that drugs don’t discriminate. Age, race, color, creed.”

