Lamar Odom Jokes Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered at Me’ for Second Child [Video]

Lamar Odom isn’t done shooting his shot with Khloé Kardashian.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Odom was asked to comment on Khloé Kardashian and her on- and off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson expecting their second child together via surrogate. The former NBA player then wondered about their relationship status, and was told that there was some uncertainty about where they stand ever since he issued a public apology after paternity test confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son in December.

A source told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson had already moved forward in the surrogate process when Nichols announced the birth of their child, adding, “By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’” Since then, however, the two were spotted with their 4-year-old daughter True the day before Father’s Day, and Kardashian received an extravagant floral arrangement from Tristan for her birthday last month.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in response to the situation involving Kardashian and her second child.

Thompson confronted Odom on social media after he commented on a photo of Kardashian, writing, “Hottie,” along with a few flames and heart emojis. “God brought you back the first time,” Tristan wrote in reference to Odom’s near-death experience at the Love Ranch in Nevada in 2015. “Play if you want different results.”

In other news, Odom is scheduled to get in the ring with Fake Drake in October for a celebrity boxing match.