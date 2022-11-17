Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University [Photos]

Kiyan Anthony, son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and media personality LaLa, has received offers from Memphis, George Mason, Bryant, and Manhattan, but it’s his offer from Syracuse — the same school his father, Carmelo Anthony, played at that the four-star recruit Kiyan tweeted was a blessing.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE?? pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

If he accepts the offer, he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps, as it’s the same school his dad led to the national championship during the 2002-2003 season.

A proud mother, Anthony took to her Instagram page to celebrate the news.

Anthony wrote, “Proudest mom on the planet! Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind-blowing…keep GOD first, and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!”