Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Fully Back Together' After Celebrating Rapper's Birthday

While Travis Scott’s birthday may have officially landed on April 30, the rapper kept the party going over the weekend while he was in Miami with Kylie Jenner.

via: People

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper, who turned 29 on Friday. A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.

“They were very close and affectionate,” the source says of the pair. “They kept flirting and looked happy.”

Jenner shared several videos on her Instagram Story while at LIV. In one video, the reality star stuck her foot out to touch Scott, who was dancing to the loud music.

“They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together,” a second insider adds of the stars.

But despite the affectionate outing, Jenner and Scott are “not fully back together,” the first source tells PEOPLE.

“Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together,” says the source. “They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes. They haven’t dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together.”

Prior to the Miami getaway, Jenner celebrated Scott’s birthday Friday with a sweet tribute on Instagram that included an assortment of photos featuring Stormi.

“Happy birthday @TravisScott !!!! ???????? Stormi’s daddy ??,” she captioned one shot, which showed the father-daughter duo sitting inside a small ball pit.

Scott received more birthday wishes on social media from Jenner’s relatives, including sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

The couple reportedly broke up in October 2019, nearly two years after they welcomed daughter Stormi. Fans have been clamoring for them to rekindle their high profile romance ever since.