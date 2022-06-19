Kylie Jenner Shares a Photo of Her Baby Boy with Travis Scott as They Celebrate Father's Day [Photo]

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek into her life parenting with Travis Scott.

via People:

The mother-of-two let fans have another glimpse of her baby son as she paid tribute to Travis Scott on Father’s Day.

“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you ?” she posted on Instagram Sunday.

The reality star’s social media snap featured the rapper laying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest. Beside the musician, their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, can be seen taking a nap.

Jenner, 24, doesn’t often share glimpses of her little boy but she has shared a few photos featuring the baby’s hands and feet. The new image showing her growing son’s whole body drew attention from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“This is so good… Happy Fathers day Travis,” Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Malika Haqq commented. Delilah Belle Hamlin – the sister of Scott Disick’s ex Amelia – also liked the post.

She told USA Today that she and partner Scott, 31, were “in the process” of legally changing the name but added “it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she “knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.”

“It just didn’t suit him,” she confessed.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will “share his name when she’s ready.”

“Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn’t fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved,” said a separate insider.

We love seeing celebrity dads in their element.