Kylie Jenner Reveals Son's New Name, Shares First Photos of His Face

Kylie Jenner’s son, previously known as Wolf, has a new name.

While we thought for sure that the Kardashian-Jenner crew was going to use the baby’s name-change reveal as a hook to lure viewers to the next season of their Hulu show, Kylie revealed not only his name — but also his face — on Instagram.

His name is Aire — and he’s adorable.

Previously, Kylie and Travis announced they decided to change the baby’s name a few weeks after he was born.

“ “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” she explained, adding, “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

