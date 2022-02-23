Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Plans on Suing Media and Public Figures, Including Whoopi Goldberg, Over ‘Lies’

Kyle Rittenhouse said he is planning on taking legal action against a handful of “politicians, celebrities, [and] athletes,” including Whoopi Goldberg, for calling him a “murderer.”

via Complex:

According to The Guardian, the teen, who was acquitted on all counts in November, told Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday night that he and his team are launching a “Media Accountability Project” to hold members of the press legally accountable for spreading what he believes to be lies about him.

“Me and my team have decided to launch the Media Accountability Project,” Rittenhouse said on the show, “as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they say and deal with them in court.”

Rittenhouse said that he doesn’t “want to see anybody have to go through what I went through,” in regards to dealing with the media, and outlined his team’s goal of launching a series of lawsuits against public figures. When asked who he would be targeting, Rittenhouse vaguely said “a few politicians, celebrities, athletes,” and named Whoopi Goldberg, specifically.

“Right now we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg is on the list,” he said. “She called me a murderer, after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers.”

Goldberg said shortly after the case results were revealed on The View that she still felt like Rittenhouse had murdered the two men at the rally for Jacob Blake in 2020.

“Even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot,” Goldberg said at the time. “Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”

Rittenhouse went on to say that he plans on holding people accountable for calling him a white supremacist.

“We are going to hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable, such as everybody who’s lied, called me a white supremacist,” he said. “They’re all going to be held accountable, and we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

Kyle Rittenhouse has become something of a right-wing celebrity since his case concluded, appearing at several different live events and rallies.

