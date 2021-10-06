Kyle Rittenhouse Asks for Self-Defense Expert to Testify at Trial

An expert in police use-of-force cases gave testimony at a pre-trial hearing Tuesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, offering a glimpse into the defense team’s strategy for the 18-year-old accused of killing two protesters and wounding another during civil unrest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (Oct. 5), self-defense specialist John R. Black presented his report to the court. He said that each time Rittenhouse pulled the trigger, it was to protect himself and stop his firearm from being taken. “I do believe they (Rittenhouse’s actions) were reasonably necessary,” he said. Black stated that his findings were based on his belief that each person the defendant shot wanted to take his gun from him.

Videos from the Aug. 25, 2020 night of the shootings showed several people attempting to disarm Rittenhouse of his rifle after he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum. However, there are no clear images of Rosenbaum trying to take the rifle away from the 17-year-old.

After Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, he tripped and fell while running down the street. While he was on the ground, he shot two men who approached him. Gaige Grosskreutxz was shot in the arm, but survived, and Anthony Huber was killed by a single gunshot wound.

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder refused to dismiss the gun charge against Rittenhouse, although his attorneys argued that Wisconsin’s hunting laws permitted the teen to carry an assault rifle. According to the Chicago Tribune, “there are specific training and supervision requirements for anyone 16 years or younger to possess a gun while hunting. It does not detail restrictions for anyone older than that.”

Rittenhouse is facing several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment. He also faces a misdemeanor count of being a minor in possession of a firearm. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 1.

How do you go out looking for trouble, armed, and then attempt to claim self-defense.