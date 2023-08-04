Kyle Richards Starring in Morgan Wade’s ‘Fall in Love With Me’ Music Video Amid Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards is starring in rumored girlfirend Morgan Wade’s newest music video.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed Friday that she will play the singer’s love interest in her “Fall in Love With Me” video amid dating rumors.

“I love this song and can’t wait for you to see the video,” Richards, 54, captioned behind-the-scenes footage of the Aug. 10 release.

“This shooting day … was so fun even if I was wearing a loofah for most of it,” the Bravolebrity continued. “Thank you @morganwademusic for having me be a part of this!”

Wade, 28, posted the same social media upload, writing, “The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)”

For months, fans have speculated about a potential romance between the “Housewife” and Wade, especially after Richards separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

Not only does the duo seemingly have matching heart tattoos, but they’ve been photographed with similar silver rings on their lefthand ring fingers.

Richards, who is reportedly producing a documentary on Wade, denied the romance rumors last month during a paparazzo interview, calling the songwriter her “friend.”

Richards and Wade spoke more about their dynamic while promoting the upcoming music video, with the singer saying it “pokes fun” at the gossip mill.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” she explained. “You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends, but we thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit.

“Internet’s going to be popping off about this, I’m sure,” she continued.

The “Little House on the Prairie” alum agreed, chiming in, “If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

The pair also gushed about how they met, with Richards first listening to “Wilder Days” and following Wade on Instagram before the country star messaged her directly.

While limited footage of the video was shown in the post, the actress can be seen standing on Wade’s doorstep with flowers in one clip.

Following their collab, many fans compared Richards and Wade’s relationship to that of Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

The “Selling Sunset” star had appeared in G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video before they began dating — and eventually tied the knot.

Stause herself commented on the post, writing, “Music videos are fun Can’t wait to watch!”

Another of Richards’ followers added, “Sure Jan,” with a third pointing out “couple vibes for sure” between the pals.

As for Teddi Mellencamp, she praised her co-star, gushing, “If you can’t beat ‘em, troll ‘em! You ladies look can’t wait for the video.

The “Fall in Love With Me” music video comes out Thursday, although the song has already been released.

Bravo fans have analyzed the lyrics, which read, “Can’t you see I’m what you need? / Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring. / Gonna make you fall in love with me.”

In other sections, Wade sings about treating a love interest “like a friend” and pursuing them “overseas,” with her adding, “Wait until you see me in person / Make that feeling worsen … Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair.”

They say they’re not together, but we’re not sure if we believe them. Where’s Mauricio?

