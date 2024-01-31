Kyle Richards Questions the Future of Her Marriage: 'If There's No Effort, We're Not Going to End Up Together'

Kyle Richards says she needs more from husband Mauricio Umansky as their marriage crumbles on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

via People:

In a preview of next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravolebrity, 55, worries about the future of her marriage. As his real estate business, The Agency, reaches new heights, Kyle admits that his lack of time has affected their ability to work on their marriage.

After Mauricio, 53, tells Kyle, 55, he’s off to “two second showings,” she shares her grievances in a private conversation with a friend.

“He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much,” she explains. “So I’m like, if we’re having an issue why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?”

In a conversation with cameras, Kyle adds, “If there’s not effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

The couple have been married since January 1996. The pair, who first met at a nightclub in 1994, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, as well as Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34, from Kyle’s first marriage to ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE in July 2023 that the pair “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” At the time, Kyle and Mauricio denied rumors they were getting divorced but admitted to having a “rough year” in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

Last October, Kyle revealed that she was the driving force behind the couple’s change in marital status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” said Kyle, who was appearing on the episode with best friend and former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Fans have gotten to see part of their tough year play out on season 13 of RHOBH. In the season premiere, the couple had a tense conversation in which Kyle admitted to feeling “disconnected” in their marriage.

“I mean, sometimes you’re married and they can do no wrong. Other times, they breathe and you want to punch them,” she explained in confessional. “Right now, I’m irritated.”

In a November episode, Kyle admitted that the pair had been “growing in different directions” and worried about what their future would look like.

“I think with the way my relationship is right now,” she continued in a confessional. “I’m not happy. I’m sort of now working on myself inside and I feel like he’s very focused on his work. I don’t want to wake up, you know, a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you?’”

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.