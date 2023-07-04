Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Deny They are Divorcing

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are firing back over rumors they’re divorcing after the longtime couple announced their separation Monday.

via: CNN

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have been married for 27 years, released a statement after People reported on Monday they are separated but still living under the same roof.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Umansky also shared their statement on social media, which went on to read, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

The couple’s marriage has been a part of their storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Umansky, a real estate broker, and two of their daughters also star in the Netflix series, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Richards is the sister of Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, both of whom have also been cast members on “The Real Housewives.”

All hope isn’t lost if divorce isn’t currently on the table.