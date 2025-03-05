Kyle Richards Confirms Why She Removed ‘Wife’ from Instagram Bio Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

They may still be legally married, but as far as Instagram is concerned, Kyle Richards is no longer Mauricio Umansky’s “wife.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said that she felt “stupid” having the title in her bio after Umansky was spotted kissing Nikita Kahn in Mykonos in July 2024.

“I am not going to be sitting here having ‘wife’ on my Instagram bio with him running around with people. Why would I?” Richards said on Tuesday’s episode of the reality show, per People.

“In the past, it’s been hard for me to think about taking ‘wife’ off my bio or my married last name, but the picture changed that for me,” she added of Umansky’s PDA-packed photos with Kahn.

Richards, 56, also pointed out that Umansky, 54, had already changed his Instagram bio before she did.

“He took ‘husband and father’ off his bio and just put ‘CEO of the Agency,’” she told her sister Kathy Hilton during the episode.

“Why am I going to have that on there still after seeing that? I feel stupid. You know what I mean?”

When Hilton, 65, encouraged her sister to find out who the mystery woman was, Richards opted to take the high road.

“It doesn’t matter, I don’t even care. I don’t want to dig, I don’t care. I don’t care who she is,” she told Hilton. “That doesn’t matter. [All I care] about is, right now, I need to move on.”

Later in the episode, Richards opened up about seeing her estranged husband kiss another woman during a conversation with on-and-off pal Dorit Kemsley, per TooFab.

“Mau did text an apology,” she told Kemsley, before adding that Umansky should “have more discretion.”

During the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards further explained that her decision to nix “wife” from her Instagram bio signified that she was “moving on” from the real estate mogul.

“I knew that in me doing that people would talk about it because everything is being looked at through a magnifying glass,” she said.

“So I thought well this is not just a little step — I know people are going to talk about it, so it’s actually a bigger step because it’s also letting people know I am also moving on.”

The TV personality’s Instagram bio currently reads: “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

Months before removing the “wife” title from her account, Richards dropped Umansky’s last name on social media.

Although the two have not yet filed for divorce, Umansky has been spotted with several different women since they confirmed their separation in July 2023.

The “Buying Beverly Hills” alum was most recently photographed getting cozy with model Klaudia K in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024.

Richards, for her part, sparked romance rumors with Morgan Wade. However, she has denied being more than friends with the country singer.

via: Page Six