‘Kung Fu’ Canceled By The CW After 3 Seasons

Kung Fu‘s crime-fighting heroine is packing it up for good.

via: Deadline

The CW will not continue with Kung Fu, its reboot of the classic series, which has run for three seasons. It is the latest cancellation of an existing scripted series at the network, which is changing its business model under its new owners to focus on lower-cost scripted originals, primarily from Canada and the UK.

In anticipation of today’s news, Kung Fu Warner Bros. Television quietly explored other options for the series but was not able to find a new home for it, we hear.

Kung Fu followed a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen, played by Olivia Liang, whose quarter-life crisis causes her to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

Cast also included Shannon Dang, Tony Chung, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Eddie Liu and Vanessa Kai.

Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and served as executive producer/co-showrunner with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and David Madden also served as executive producers. Kung Fu was produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television and was inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

Olivia Liang took to Instagram today to express her disappointment at Kung Fu’s cancellation by the CW after three seasons, but also her thanks to the people who made the series possible.

“it has been the honor of my (expletive) life to work with this group of humans. we made a historic three seasons of a show. first predominantly Asian cast in a one hour network drama. first Asian American female showrunner. i don’t have enough words (or room in this carousel) to express my gratitude to my show-runners, my writers, my cast, my stunt team, my (expletive) crew… i love you all.”

“I truly won the lottery. they are all the kindest, smartest, funniest, most hard working people in the biz,” Liang continued. “i am so so so proud of the work we did. thank you to everyone who invited us into your homes and watched our little show that could. cheers to Kung Fu, the show that changed my life forever ? i love you Nicky Shen.”