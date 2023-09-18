Kroy Biermann Says He, ‘Self-Absorbed’ Kim Zolciak Are ‘Financially Destitute,’ Mansion Facing Foreclosure Again

Kroy Biermann is again begging a judge not to let his estranged wife Kim Zolciak slow down his attempt to sell their mansion.

via: Page Six

The retired NFL player filed court documents Monday, which Page Six exclusively obtained, stating that he and his estranged wife must be permitted to unload their house because the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it.

Biermann cited Zolciak’s allegedly “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling” as the cause of their dire financial situation, which also includes a $400,000 lawsuit filed by BMW and a $100,000 suit by Capital One/Saks.

The athlete says in the documents that, despite the lien on their home, there is “some equity” in the property, but they would have to sell it immediately as a second foreclosure “looms on the horizon.”

Biermann wants to use whatever equity is left from the sale to acquire separate residences for him and Zolciak.

The ex-linebacker, 38, filed the second request after the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 45, submitted documents demanding a specific judge preside over their case, which Biermann described as “a direct attempt to delay” the sale of the house.

“Time and time again, [Zolciak] has stated that she will not move and therefore will not cooperate in any attempt to sell the marital residence,” the new docs state.

“Unfortunately, [Zolciak] is too self-absorbed to realize the impact her actions will continue to have upon the minor children.”

The former Atlanta Falcons player claimed in documents last week that Zolciak was continuing to act “abusively” in front of their four minor children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

In light of the reality star’s alleged behavior, Biermann requested the judge put a guardian ad litem in place to investigate the family.

The ex-footballer filed for divorce for the second time in August, just six weeks after he and Zolciak reconciled. He is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their kids.