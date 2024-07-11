Kris Jenner Reveals Her Tumor Is 'Growing' as She Prepares for Hysterectomy and 'Mourns' the Loss of Her Ovaries | lovebscott.com

On the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kris Jenner’s doctors discovered an ovarian tumor and decided her best course of action would be a full hysterectomy.

In true Kardashian fashion, she said goodbye to her ovaries with a party with her daughters.

via People:

On the latest episode of the Hulu series, the matriarch begins the road to surgery by first undergoing a pre-op exam with Dr. Boris Vaisman.

“I’ve made peace with the fact that this is happening,” Kris says in her confessional. “But I’m still a little nervous.”

In the episode, she says Dr. Vaisman told her ” ‘You look great, except for this.’ “

“And it’s growing,” she adds. “So let’s just get rid of it.”

The matriarch then jokes, “I was thinking, what else could I do?”

“Two birds with one stone?” Dr. Boris asks.

“I like to multitask at all times,” Kris continues. “Anything I can do while I’m asleep, I’m going to do it.”

“You sleep?” Dr. Boris quips before proceeding with her exam, telling her she’s cleared for surgery.

Jokes aside, Kris is “pretty sad about having to lose her ovaries,” as daughter Kim Kardashian says — so she and Chloé Kardashian arrive to Kris’ house to throw her ovaries a goodbye party.

“I think we need to just make it into a positive moment and bring her something to cheer her up,” Kim says, adding it’s time to “celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done” — referring, of course, to Kris’ six children.

Kim and Khloé arrive with balloons and a cake — which says “it’s not ovary yet,” prompting their mom to laugh.

But in her confessional, Kris gets emotional again, sharing, “I loved being pregnant. Love love loved being pregnant. And I do mourn not ever being able to be pregnant again. It was just this delicious time in my life where I felt like everything came to a halt. Life was beautiful. It was the best time of my life. The best years.”

Over cake, Kim and Khloé joke with their mother that she should remember which daughters came to her “ovary party” in her will, as their other siblings aren’t present (although Kourtney Kardashian does arrive later).

The night before her surgery, Kris goes shopping with friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick — and shares not only the news of her surgery, but that she’s now having a full hysterectomy instead of having just her ovaries removed.

“It started out as just getting some ovaries removed,” she shares, “and then today I got a phone call.”

Kris shares that her physician, Dr. A, told her, “Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow.”

“Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” Kris says, tearing up.

“I think I’m very emotional about it because when you’re young you start talking about wanting a family,” Kris adds in her confessional, “So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

How fortunate Kris is to be able to take care of her tumor just like that — not everyone has those resources. However, kudos to Kris for sharing this process.