Kourtney Kardashian Slams Criticism She Hasn't Been Spending Time with Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a social media troll suggesting Kourtney’s new rocker lifestyle is taking priority over her three children.

via Page Six:

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” the critic commented Wednesday on Kardashian’s post, which featured snaps of the 42-year-old reality star riding horseback on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas with children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

“I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life,” she replied.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shares her three children with ex, Scott Disick. The pair have been co-parenting the brood since their 2015 split.

Kris Jenner’s first born has since moved on to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who proposed to Kardashian after nine months of PDA-packed dating.

Barker and his children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, are currently in Cabo with Kardashian and co. to celebrate the rocker’s 46th birthday, which fell on Nov. 14.

Alabama has shared photos and video from her father’s celebration and is seen riding horseback beside Kardashian and her children in pictures shared to her Instagram Stories.

You know the one thing Kourtney doesn’t play about is being a mom.