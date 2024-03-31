Kodak Black Sued By Limo Company For $618K, Rapper's Lawyer Responds | lovebscott.com

Kodak Black is facing a lawsuit from a high-end limo service accusing him of owing a whopping $600k in unpaid fees.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Kodak was sued as of Wednesday (March 27) by I&D Concierge, based in Queens, NY.

“Commencing in September 2018, defendants engaged Plaintiff’s services and began using Plaintiff for its transportation needs on a regular basis,” read their complaint, in part. “From September 2018 to December 2023, Defendants charges with Plaintiff averaged approximately $150,000 to $200,000 per month.”

The complaint continued: “Between January 2023 and December 2023, in accordance with the agreement and terms between the parties, as well their course of dealing, Plaintiff provided Defendants, pursuant to their specific instance, request and confirmed order, the following services totaling $618,070.11 (the “Charges”).”

Kodak Black sued by limo company for $618K, rapper’s lawyer responds pic.twitter.com/HTW2FT9GB6 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 30, 2024

However, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that, per the outlet, “I&D took full advantage of his client when he was going through a rough patch, and capitalized on the situation.”

HipHopDX has reached out to Cohen for comment.