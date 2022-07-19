Kodak Black Roasts Cop Who Arrested Him, Claiming He Just Wanted to Feel Rapper’s ‘Big D*ck’ [Photos]

Kodak Black issued a flippant response to his latest brush with the law in a series of tweets ridiculing the police on Tuesday morning (July 19).

via: Complex

After being pulled over at a traffic stop last Friday, police allegedly discovered Kodak Black to be in possession of 31 Oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash.

The “Super Gremlin” artist was booked into Broward County Jail on drug possession and trafficking charges and released after posting a $75,000 bond. But according to Kodak, the arresting officer just wanted to feel the rapper’s “big dick.”

“Hey I’m Officer Pinky Dick,” Yak tweeted on Tuesday. “The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big Dick And Alotta Cash, Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.”

Black continued in a separate tweet, “PEOPLE DONT EVEN CARE TO KNOW WAS GOING ON THEY JUS WANNA BASH A N***A! KWIK TO SAY A N***A A FAILURE OR SOME SHIT BUT GOD GONE ALWAYS MAKE MY ENEMIES MY FOOTSTOOL KUZ IM A GOOD N***A.”

A fan replied to the latter tweet saying Yak being charged with trafficking doesn’t “add up,” to which the rapper replied, “Fasho Bra .. N***as Getting 120 & Shit Lol Shit Skr8 Tho Dey Pussy Ah Jus B Tryna Slow N***as Down Right Kwik However They Can Come.”

“Hey I’m Officer Pinky Dick The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big Dick And Alotta Cash , Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket” — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 19, 2022

PEOPLE DONT EVEN CARE TO KNOW WAS GOING ON THEY JUS WANNA BASH A NIGGA ! KWIK TO SAY A NIGGA A FAILURE OR SOME SHIT BUT GOD GONE ALWAYS MAKE MY ENEMIES MY FOOTSTOOL KUZ IM A GOOD NIGGA — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 19, 2022

? Fasho Bra .. Niggas Getting 120 & Shit Lol Shit Skr8 Tho Dey Pussy Ah Jus B Tryna Slow Niggas Down Right Kwik However They Can Come — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 19, 2022

Things were going pretty well for Kodak prior to his arrest. He celebrated Kodak Black Day in his hometown of Pompano Beach on June 11, which was also his 25th birthday. The lineup included performances from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Yungeen Ace, and others, and Travis Scott and French Montana also surprised festival-goers.

While Black is no stranger to legal troubles, he seemed particularly unfazed by his arrest on Friday. He followed it up by posting a video of his mugshot interwoven with a news report about a Florida native suffering from a “pussy” problem. “SMH! Not Again,” Yak captioned the lighthearted clip.

Meanwhile, Kodak’s lawyer filed a motion with the court to allow him to “independently” test the supposed Oxycodone pills that were in his client’s possession. Yak also dropped a new music video for his Back for Everything cut “Usain Boo” while behind bars.

“Sorry Fa The Wait I Was Adding More Shit To It But I Wanted To Drop Sumn Fa My Fans Since The Pigs Tryna Discourage Y’all #BillLoveU BLU,” he wrote on IG.