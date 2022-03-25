Kodak Black Clarifies Latto Situation After His Producer Accused Her of Trying to ‘Assassinate’ Rapper’s Character

Latto still hasn’t revealed the identity of the male artist who gave her a hard time over the clearance of his feature on her new studio album, 777, and she doesn’t ever need to if she doesn’t want.

via: Complex

In the lead-up to the release of her 777 album, Latto said that one male collaborator on the record made it difficult to secure a feature because she didn’t reply to a DM. “It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM,” she said. Almost immediately, people began to speculate that Kodak Black, who appears on “Bussdown,” was the artist.

“That Mulatto girl is NOT talkin’ bout me homie,” said Kodak in a tweet earlier this month. “Shawty ain’t even say a n***a name.” Latto later suggested that she regretted opening up about the experience and would never name the man involved. Kodak’s producer Dyryk directly referenced Latto’s comments in a post shared on Instagram in which he called her story “bullshit.”

“She asked for a feature a while back. We charged her our normal rate and she wanted a swap,” he said. “Since her verse won’t really do anything for us, we asked for a swap for our female artist and charged her substantially less. She declined and said she was going to not use the record.” Dyryk said that Latto was being a “diva” about the situation, but he also didn’t confirm the identity of who she was talking about.

“You’re whole album had legal issues (I’m on the email chain) stop tryna pull this fictions fueled empathy card for sales. You try to assassinate my brothers character, I’m gonna destroy yours,” Dyryk continued.

“Nobody ain’t say that, that man did not say that,” he said. “Basically, everybody take it differently. … She ain’t talking about me.” He called their song together “fire,” and appeared to completely dismiss Dyryk’s claims. “I ain’t trippin’, all I said is she wasn’t talking about me.”

Latto dropped her new album 777 on Friday, and it features appearances from Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and of course, Kodak. While it’s still not clear if Latto was, in fact, talking about Kodak or not, it doesn’t help that the rapper suggested he’s entitled to sex with any artist he signs in a recent Breakfast Club interview.

“Look, my female artist, this is just how it is, right. … ’Cause I know n***as and shit like that, I gotta bust ’em,” said Kodak. “They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend, but it’s like, I’m gonna bust ’em, you heard?”

