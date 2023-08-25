Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $156,000 Credit Card on Same Day Kroy Biermann Filed for Divorce Again

More financial woes for Kim Zolciak, a credit card company is going after her for more than $150,000.

via: ET Online

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card, which had a $115,000 credit limit.

The documents show Kim’s last payment to Capital One (the company that bought the debt from HSBC) came on Sept. 17, 2022, in the amount of $4,179. The credit card — with a 25.49 interest rate — has since been restricted and cannot be used.

As ET previously reported, Kroy filed for divorce for the second time on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. Court documents show Kroy filed the paperwork at 1:06 p.m. Kim then got sued at 3:41 p.m. that day, also in Fulton County Superior Court. It’s also not the first time she’s been sued for an unpaid bill.

Back in June, the former Don’t Be Tardy star got sued by Target National Bank for an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24. The following month, Kim took to Instagram to advertise an online sale of luxury items belonging to her daughter, Brielle. That online sale also came just two weeks after Kim and Kroy were hit with a lawsuit claiming they defaulted on a $300,000 home equity credit line taken out of their house in Alpharetta, Georgia.