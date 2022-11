Kim Zolciak Biermann wants you to know that she’s still living in her home amid reports of foreclosure.

Last week, it was reported that Kim’s home was in foreclosure due to failure to pay back a $300,000 loan — then this week it was reported that the home was auctioned off for $275,000.

In a new clip shared via Kim’s Instagram Stories, she dismisses the rumors while showcasing the foyer of her grand estate.

Take a look:

