Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Trade Allegations of Theft, Lying and Sex Acts in Shock Footage in Divorce Row

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Kim Zolciak claimed that she and Kroy Biermann had a heated exchange that turned physical in front of their children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, clashed with the former NFL player, 39, amid their ongoing divorce in bodycam footage published on TMZ Tuesday, as the mansion (which faces a potential foreclosure) was placed on the auction block.

The latest argument came about a week before Zolciak on November 26 accused Biermann of pushing her to the ground, which he denied doing and family members interviewed could not corroborate.

Advertisement

In the November 18 footage, Zolciak said that Biermann had breached court-ordered boundaries the couple was to follow as they cohabitated in the home in the year-and-a-half since they initially split in May of 2023 amid massive financial problems.

Zolciak resisted an officer’s suggestions to walk away from her closet during the incident, saying that the last time she left Biermann unattended in the area, ‘He started taking all my shoes.’

She added, ‘I’m just trying to get my clothes and my shoes out of here and be done. I’m just trying to get my stuff – that’s all I want.’

Zolciak told police that Biermann ‘removed a bunch of belongings’ from her storage area in the home, including an iPad she repeatedly referred to, adding that she was holding onto Biermann’s laptop until she got her possessions back.

Advertisement

‘I don’t operate like this, I’m tired of being stolen from – and abused,’ Zolciak said.

As Biermann could be heard off-camera summarizing Zolciak’s claims as ‘all lies,’ she claimed to officers he was caught on camera on masturbating in her designated section of the house.

‘He j***ed off – want me to show you the j***-off video of him j***ing off on my camera?’ she asked officers in the room.

Biermann responded to the allegation in calling Zolciak ‘a pathological liar’ and said that she had been spying on him by placing the camera in his living quarters.

Advertisement

In regards to the division of the property, Biermann said that he was fine with Zolciak taking any of the ‘female stuff’ she wanted that didn’t impact his life and work.

Biermann said that he wanted to file a police report with video footage he had of Zolciak from the night before breaching his quarters and stealing his ‘laptop and documentations.’

As police sought to separate the bickering exes – Biermann clarified to authorities that he and Zolciak are ‘still technically married’ – Zolciak told Biermann, ‘You stole my iPad’ as she brushed past him.

Zolciak told police she understood that there was a lack of clarity in regards to ownership of some items that fell under ‘marital’ designations.

Advertisement

Since their initial split in May of 2023, police have had to make multiple visits to the mansion amid fiery arguments between Zolciak and Biermann.

In the clip, an officer made clear to Zolciak that law enforcement did not have the resources to supervise the couple’s clashes amid a constant ‘time crunch’ due to more pressing responsibilities.

An officer told Zolciak that police were ‘supposed to be used for emergency purposes’ only and provided her with multiple avenues to explore instead of calling them every time things between she and Bierman went sideways.

The officer advised Zolciak that in the future, if she wanted police present for her interactions with Biermann, she would need to either contact Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for an appointment on the issue; or pay out-of-pocket for an off-duty officer to supervise their exchanges.

Advertisement

via: Daily Beast