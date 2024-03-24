Kim Zolciak Blasted for Getting Lip Fillers, Botox Amid Alleged Financial Struggles | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak took followers along with her to an Atlanta-based med spa Friday to get facial fillers and lip injections — and people were quick to remind her she’s supposed to be broke.

via Page Six:

Fans roasted the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 45, for wasting her money as she reportedly endures financial hardships.

“You are in debt up to your eyeballs,” one viewer slammed underneath the Instagram video.“Good to see your priorities are in order,” another quipped, with a third person adding, “Bankrupt and still spending money on dumb s–t.”

Yet a fourth dismayed user commented, “Don’t you have bills to pay? NOT a good look Kim!!”

Several other critics said they were entertained by the backlash alone. “No me coming straight to the comments….they’d don’t disappoint,” one wrote with a laughing emoji.

Zolciak paid no mind to the hateful comments as she answered a fan who asked her about the shoulder injection she received. She told the commenter the Botox she got was “life-changing” and revealed to another fan that her pants were from Alo Yoga.

Kim probably didn’t have to pay for her injections, but the optics considering her personal situation are not the best.