Kim Sae-ron, Star of A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere, Found Dead in Her Home at 24

BY: Walker Published 49 seconds ago

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead in Seoul, police have said.

The Netflix star was found in her home in Seongsu-dong, a neighborhood in eastern Seoul, just before 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 16, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing police. A friend who had plans to meet with the actress found her and reported her death, the outlet said.

Authorities “have not found any signs of foul play as of yet” and they are currently investigating the circumstances of the star’s death, a police official told the South Korean news agency. No other details were provided.

The Korean National Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Kim made her acting debut at age 9 with her lead role as orphan Jinhee in the 2009 drama A Brand New Life, which earned her international acclaim.

She followed it up with another memorable performance in action-thriller The Man from Nowhere, which cemented her as a rising star.

Some of the late actress’s other memorable roles include 2012’s The Neighbor and 2014’s A Girl at My Door, and, more recently, the hit drama series Mirror of the Witch, which first aired for 20 episodes starting in 2016.

Kim then stepped away from her acting career after she was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022, according to Yonhap.

The star crashed her car into a guardrail, trees and a transformer during the incident in southern Seoul, causing a temporary power outage in the area, the agency said. She was later fined a sum equalling about $15,000 for the incident in April 2023.

Around the same time, Kim attempted to resume her career and return to the limelight by starring in a play, Dongchimi, but she was met with backlash and reportedly dropped out over health issues, according to Yonhap and Variety.

The star’s acting hiatus officially ended with her role in Netflix’s action series Bloodhounds, which hit the streamer in June 2023. However, much of her screentime was edited out in the wake of her 2022 accident and the surrounding controversy, Variety reported. The project marked her final work.

via: People