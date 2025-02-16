Home > NEWS

Kim Sae-ron, Star of A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere, Found Dead in Her Home at 24

BY: Walker

Published 49 seconds ago

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead in Seoul, police have said.

The Netflix star was found in her home in Seongsu-dong, a neighborhood in eastern Seoul, just before 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 16, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing police. A friend who had plans to meet with the actress found her and reported her death, the outlet said.

Authorities “have not found any signs of foul play as of yet” and they are currently investigating the circumstances of the star’s death, a police official told the South Korean news agency. No other details were provided.

Advertisement

The Korean National Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Kim made her acting debut at age 9 with her lead role as orphan Jinhee in the 2009 drama A Brand New Life, which earned her international acclaim.

She followed it up with another memorable performance in action-thriller The Man from Nowhere, which cemented her as a rising star.

Some of the late actress’s other memorable roles include 2012’s The Neighbor and 2014’s A Girl at My Door, and, more recently, the hit drama series Mirror of the Witch, which first aired for 20 episodes starting in 2016.

Advertisement

Kim then stepped away from her acting career after she was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022, according to Yonhap.

The star crashed her car into a guardrail, trees and a transformer during the incident in southern Seoul, causing a temporary power outage in the area, the agency said. She was later fined a sum equalling about $15,000 for the incident in April 2023.

Around the same time, Kim attempted to resume her career and return to the limelight by starring in a play, Dongchimi, but she was met with backlash and reportedly dropped out over health issues, according to Yonhap and Variety.

The star’s acting hiatus officially ended with her role in Netflix’s action series Bloodhounds, which hit the streamer in June 2023. However, much of her screentime was edited out in the wake of her 2022 accident and the surrounding controversy, Variety reported. The project marked her final work.

Advertisement

via: People

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘RHOP’ Stars Question Whether Karen Huger’s Rehab Stay Was Genuine During Part One Of Special Reunion [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

DeJ Loaf Denies Issue With Deiondra Sanders Over Jacquees: “I Respect People’s Relationships”

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump’s Border Czar Tells NYC Mayor He’ll Be ‘Up His Butt’ if He Breaks Vow to Help ICE

By: Walker
NEWS

Kelly Rowland and Method Man Set to Star in a Feel-Good Romantic Comedy

By: Walker
NEWS

Chilli Reveals Bible Study Helped Her Prepare For Marriage To Actor Matthew Lawrence

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Flashes Huge Smile in Rare Sighting at Florida Airport After Filing to End Guardianship

By: Walker
NEWS

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Where He Stands with Ariana Grande, Calls Media Attention ‘Upsetting’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Doubles Down on Taylor Swift Hate at Super Bowl Parade Despite Backlash

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Euphoria’ Sets Season 3 Cast, Adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch & Kadeem Hardison; Who’s Not Coming Back

By: Walker
NEWS

Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized After Skiing Accident in Aspen

By: Walker