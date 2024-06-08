Kim Porter’s Dad Reacts to Video of ‘Despicable’ Diddy Assaulting Cassie: ‘I Was in Vietnam… I Wouldn’t Do That to My Enemy’ | lovebscott.com

Kim Porter’s dad is sharing his thoughts on the video footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jake Porter said the video showing Diddy kicking and throwing things at Cassie has him wondering what happened to his daughter while she was in a relationship with the 54-year-old. Porter dated Diddy from 1994 to 2007 and they had three children together: Christian Combs and twin daughters Jessie and D’lila Combs. Porter died of lobar pneumonia in 2018.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” Porter told Rolling Stone. “It was despicable…I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

He added that he never saw Diddy assault his later daughter to that extent but did wonder what he could’ve done to her behind closed doors. His “outlook” on Diddy has also changed due to the graphic video as he admitted he didn’t think the Bad Boy Records founder would commit such a heinous act.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” said Porter. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Porter also claimed that Kim was genuinely in love with Diddy but could no longer live under the same roof as the mogul due to his jealousy and claimed his only concern was his grandchildren.

“I think he was a very jealous person,” said Porter. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is….My only concern is the children.”

Rolling Stone published an article that highlighted the findings of a six-month investigation into Diddy’s past. Over 50 people who knew the mogul spoke to the outlet and revealed shocking details that Diddy was explosive, physically aggressive, and controlling. One part of the article claimed Diddy broke a chair over the head of late music executive Shakir Stewart in Italy due to his relationship with Porter at the time.

“He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy,” Stewart’s mother, Portia, told Rolling Stone. “He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him … ‘I’m going to kill you’… That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.”

