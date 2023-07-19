Kim Kardashian’s Clothing Company Skims Now Worth $4B

Kim Kardashian’s booming apparel brand Skims may be on the brink of going public.

via: Daily Beast

Kardashian’s clothing company Skims is now worth a staggering $4 billion, the business will reportedly announce Wednesday, after raising $270 million in a new funding round. The apparel company has rocketed to its ten-digit valuation after just four years of existence and has seen an $800 million increase in the $3.2 billion valuation given to investors last year. Skims started out selling shapewear, which is now just a minority of its overall sales after growing to offer other ranges including swimwear and loungewear. The company intends to launch a men’s clothing line this fall and open physical retail stores for the first time next year. “It has grown quickly and we’re so proud of that,” Kardashian told The New York Times. “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches.”