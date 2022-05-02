Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe’s Dress to Met Gala 2022 , Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds in 3 Weeks to Fit Into It

Kim Kardashian was determined to pull of her 2022 Met Gala look — at all costs.

via Page Six:

At the 2022 event on Monday, the reality star sparkled in the same bedazzled dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, following speculation she might squeeze into the tiny gown.

And while simply getting her hands on the dress was difficult enough – involving multiple trips to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums and lots of security – slipping into the look proved even more difficult.

Kardashian, 41, told BFF and Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost a whopping 16 pounds in just three weeks in preparation for the star-studded event.

“It was like preparing for a role,” Kardashian, who also bleached her hair platinum blond and wore a white fur shrug to complete the look, said of her dedication to transforming into Monroe.

She also added that the Ripley’s team “didn’t believe” she could do it, but the “challenge” made her even more committed.

Kim is of course no stranger to sacrificing for the Met. In 2019, she took breathing lessons in order to wear a waist-whittling corset underneath a Thierry Mugler dress for the “Camp”-themed ball and was unable to sit or use the restroom for the entire night.

While Kardashian also appeared to struggle with climbing the steps — aided by boyfriend Pete Davidson, who wore Dior Men — it appears the preparation was even more difficult this year.

Whether you hate the look or love it — you have to admit that pulling Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress is quite a moment.