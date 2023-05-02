Kim Kardashian Spotted Chatting With Ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala red carpet was filled with familiar faces, including two famous exes.

via: ET

Fashionable former flames! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reunited at this year’s Met Gala for some amiable conversation.

The friendly exes both attended the star-studded event on Monday, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and had a lively conversation, alongside Usher.

In photos snapped inside the gala, the 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live star and the 44-year-old “Nice & Slow” singer — both decked out in stylish tuxedos — spoke with the 42-year-old reality star inside the venue.

Kardashian sparkled at this year’s show, rocking an elegant Schiaparelli gown, which featured over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals.

Kardashian just recently spent the last two weekends in Las Vegas, enjoying Usher’s residency show, so the gala was a fun reunion of sorts. And things appear to be amiable between Kardashian and Davidson — who dated for nine months before splitting up last August.

This time last year, Davidson and Kardashian were at the Met Gala together, as the reality star made headlines for donning a dress famously worn by Marilyn Monroe.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition — which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 — features 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld’s alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that “no one wants to see round women.” In 2018, he also said he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is “in honor of Karl” and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.