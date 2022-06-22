Kim Kardashian Scolds Son Saint for Misbehaving on Instagram Live: ‘Stop it!’ [Video]

Kim Kardashian appears to have her hands full.

via: AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian has proven that she is capable of being not only a businesswoman, but also a strict mother to her children. When one of her sons misbehaved during her Instagram Live session on Tuesday, June 21, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum was caught on camera immediately scolding him.

In a short clip captured by fans, the 41-year-old mother of four could be seen sitting in the backseat of a vehicle along with her two sons, Saint West and Psalm West. She initially introduced her two boys on Instagram Live, and then calmly encouraged her youngest to greet the viewers.

When Psalm adorably responded by saying a small “Hi,” his big brother Saint came crashing in and stole the spotlight for the wrong reason. “Hi, weirdos,” he jokingly said. He continued by mischievously adding, “If you’re watching this, I hate you.”

Shocked by the inappropriate language used by Saint, Kim promptly turned her head and gave the youngster a disapproving warning. “Hey, stop it,” she said a few times before stating, “Look what you are teaching him.” Saint then tried to smooth things over by pointing at his brother Psalm and told the camera, “This is a good boy! This is a good boy!”

This was not the only time Kim shared her moments with her children. In 2021, the SKIMS founder shared a short clip that saw the makeup mogul attempting to shower Psalm with sweet kisses. Psalm, at the time however, was more interested in watching his favorite show on TV and ignored his mom.

In the caption of the video post, Kim wrote a complaining caption that read, “All I want is a little attention, but he doesn’t care.” The ex-wife of Kanye West added a crying emoji at the end.

Kim also shares daughters North and Chicago with Kanye. “The Kardashians” star, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Despite their separation, the two continued to co-parent their children.