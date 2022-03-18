Kim Kardashian Says She's Taking the 'High Road' While Co-Parenting with Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian is taking the “high road” when it comes to parenting her four kids with Kanye West.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul opened up about co-parenting her kids with ex Kanye West. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

Host Ellen DeGeneres commended the reality star for the “beautiful” way she “protects” West, 44, for the sake of their children despite him being public about their differences amid divorce.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” Kardashian responded, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. “So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”

The Kardashians star added that she believes the “challenge” of co-parenting is being placed in her life to teach her a lesson, adding that she’s doing her best to “push forward.”

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in her Vogue interview last month, sharing that she always wants to be her “co-parent’s biggest cheerleader” in front of the kids.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’ ” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

West and Kardashian’s split has been more public in recent months as the rapper has mentioned their differences in parenting style on social media.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo to Instagram of daughter North’s backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian’s face and another of West’s face.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” West wrote in the caption. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to stop airing “this narrative,” sharing that he saw his kids this morning.

“Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.

West has also publicly shared his disapproval for Kardashian allowing North to use TikTok “against my will” on their joint profile, @kimandnorth, which she later defended.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The mom of four is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson, going Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after she was declared legally single.

