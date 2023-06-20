Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Removed TikTok of North West Rapping Ice Spice Lyrics, Says Maybe Kanye Was Right 'In That Instance'

Kim Kardashian says that ex-husband Kanye West may have been “right” about one thing after she had to remove a lip-syncing video their daughter North West posted to TikTok.

via Page Six:

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 42, explained to Time magazine Tuesday.

“I saw on the internet [people saying], ‘Kanye [West] was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

In the since-deleted video, North dressed as rapper Ice Spice — including the artist’s signature curly red hair — as she sang her hit song “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2.”

Fans were quick to point out how some of the popular song’s lyrics included graphic depictions of sexual intercourse.

The reality star’s ex-husband — whom she filed for divorce from in 2021 after seven years of marriage — has previously slammed Kardashian for allowing their 10-year-old to use the popular social media platform.

In response to the backlash, Kardashian admitted to the magazine that sometimes parenting is “trial and error.” And despite the suggestive lyrics, Kardashian doesn’t believe that her daughter should be completely banned from the app.

“She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she told Time.

The former couple — who also shares son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4 — have publicly gone head to head over their differing parenting views numerous times in the past.

In February 2022, Kanye — who married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a non-legally-binding ceremony in January — took to his own social media platform to blast Kardashian for allowing their daughter on TikTok without his permission.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW. WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the “Donda” rapper, 46, wrote over a black background in his Instagram Story.

The Skims founder fired back at her ex, writing via Instagram, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Referring to herself as the “main provider” and “caregiver” for their children, she added that she is doing her “best to protect” North while allowing her to “express her creativity” on TikTok.

“It brings [North] so much happiness,” she said.

By December, Kardashian shared on Gweneth Paltrow’s podcast “The Goop” that the two parents had reached a compromise.

“I have made a rule with their dad about it — he’s not happy about that. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone … And it’s not something where she can scroll and look at things,” she said.

Kudos to Kim for reeling it back.