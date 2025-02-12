Kim Kardashian Reportedly Goes Into Mama Bear Mode After Kanye West’s ‘Surgery Addict’ Jab

BY: Walker Published 53 minutes ago

During another spate of uncensored outbursts, Kanye West took aim at his ex wife Kim Kardashian and has released a shocking video that calls out surgery addicts and narcissists, which is clearly a huge dig at the Kardashians.

Kardashian is not standing by quietly as Ye stirs up drama again. After the rapper’s latest jab, Kardashian is reportedly focused on shielding their kids from the chaos.

This is not the first time she has had to put her children first. Kardashian also enforced strict co-parenting rules for Ye’s wife, starting with covering up.

As Kanye’ Ye’ West’s antics hit even closer to home, Kim Kardashian draws a line in the sand, making it clear that her children’s well-being comes first.

The reality TV star is once again caught in the storm of her ex-husband’s unpredictable antics, but this time, she is reportedly biting her tongue—for the sake of their four kids.

As Ye’s latest controversy unfolds, the mother-of-four is focused on shielding North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm from the fallout.

“She’s so angry, but she can’t say a word against him in front of her kids because she knows it will upset them, and she’s bound and determined to protect them no matter what,” a source tells In Touch.

According to the source, while Ye can find refuge from backlash anywhere, Kardashian has to remain in Los Angeles, committed to giving their children stability.

But that does not mean she is unaffected. “It’s humiliating, and now she can’t stop worrying about what he might do or say next,” the insider added.

The rapper’s latest drama comes after months of unpredictable behavior, from controversial rants to bold fashion choices with Censori.

Ye took direct aim at his ex-wife in a shocking video calling out surgery addicts and narcissists, which was considered a clear jab at his ex and her famous family.

Although the video and most of Ye’s social media have now been wiped from the internet, the clip is referred to as “not just an attack on [Kim], it’s an attack on the whole family.” An insider revealed that the family is understandably upset, adding:

“It’s a heinous video and clearly shows that he’s nowhere near ready for peace, which is so awful considering she still has to co-parent with him and try to be civil.”

The source described Ye’s actions as an “epic betrayal,” given his firsthand knowledge of Kardashian’s struggles with being accused of plastic surgery.

Kardashian has never wavered when it comes to putting her children first. No matter what drama unfolds, her priority remains protecting them.

The Blast reported that in her ongoing effort to shield them from unnecessary influences, the 43-year-old set firm co-parenting boundaries, especially when it comes to Ye’s wife.

With the artist and Censori making headlines for their risqué public appearances, Kardashian made it clear: if the model wants to be around the kids, she must cover-up.

An insider disclosed that while Kardashian has no issue with Censori building a relationship with the children, there are strict rules in place.

“Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow. Number one being no nudity in front of them,” the source shared.

Kardashian refused to leave anything to chance regarding her four kids. Along with her firm no-nudity rule for Censori, she also laid out a detailed set of parenting guidelines that included limits on sugar, screen time, and bedtime routines.

According to the source, “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.”

Social media is another major concern, especially for Saint, who loves YouTube and TikTok. In 2024, Kardashian even made him sign a contract outlining strict posting rules before he could join.

The source noted that Kardashian is serious about keeping her children on track, even when they are with Ye and Censori.

Kardashian’s life after her split from Ye is far from the glamorous whirlwind they once shared. The two, who were once inseparable, now live vastly different lives. The TV personality is embracing a new, quieter chapter focused on family, and it is clear her priorities have shifted.

While her ex-husband and his wife made headlines with a show-stopping red-carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards, Kardashian made memories in a much more low-key setting with her daughter, North.

The pair enjoyed a night out at the theater to watch “Wicked,” marking a clear shift from Kardashian’s pre-divorce days of endless media buzz and drama.

For Kim Kardashian, it seems staying silent is not about backing down but protecting what matters most.

via: The Blast