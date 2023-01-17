Kim Kardashian Playfully Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Failing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post [Photos]

Kim Kardashian had to jokingly take Kylie Jenner to task for failing to promote one of her sister’s many businesses on Instagram.

via Complex:

On Monday, Kardashian commented on her youngest sister’s recent Instagram post. The upload featured the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while posing in a field. After noticing that Jenner simply captioned the photo “kyventures” without tagging the shapewear brand loud and clear for her 378 million followers, Kardashian playfully called her out.

“Can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kardashian, who launched the shapewear empire in 2019, wrote. It didn’t take long for Jenner to respond to the request. “@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote?!!!! wow @skims”

Fans of the reality stars commented on the exchange, expressing how hilarious it was to see the sisters have a down-to-earth sibling spat over clothing. “It be your own sister,” one user wrote.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has shown support for SKIMS without tagging the brand in an Instagram post. In December, the Life of Kylie star wore matching SKIMS pajamas with mom Kris Jenner. At the time, Jenner tagged only the momager and captioned the moment “Christmas queen.”

It’s all love between the two sisters, though. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder celebrated daughter Chicago’s fifth birthday. She transformed her beige-colored home into a Hello Kitty-themed wonderland. In a viral video of the party, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are captured singing happy birthday to Kim’s youngest daughter, including North West, Khloé and her daughter True, and Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kim doesn’t play about her promo!