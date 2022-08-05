Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Split Over Age Differences & Kanye West Making Things Difficult with the Kids

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months and sources say it was because of their age gap.

via Page Six:

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider says.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source adds. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The source also tells us that Kardashian — who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show — was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The “Kardashians” star has recently had a tumultuous relationship with ex Kanye West, which caused strife while she was dating the “SNL” alum.

The insider explained, “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

Kardashian and Davidson — who have been spending time apart lately as he has been in Australia filming a new movie — met when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021, and started officially dating the following month.

“When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” the SKIMS founder later said of kissing the comedian in a sketch on the late-night show.

However, Kardashian — who filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021 — wasn’t sure if the spark was anything special.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss,’” she added.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Davidson — who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande — recently opened up about his “dream” to become a dad one day.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he said on Peacock’s “Hart to Heart” last month.

Maybe Kim can try dating again after her divorce in finalized…if Kanye will ever get around to finalizing it.