Kim Kardashian Makes North West’s Dream Come True With Chilli Meeting [Photo]

North West is living out her dream!

via: BET

Months after dressing up as Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas for Halloween, North West’s dream became a reality when she had the opportunity to meet the TLC member face-to-face.

Over the weekend, reality star and mom Kim Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram of her 10-year-old daughter meeting the iconic R&B singer

“Dreams do come true @therealchilli,” Kim captioned the photo of North and Chilli.

In several snaps, North could be seen beaming with joy as she shared a hug with the “Waterfalls” singer. In another picture, the two are spotted in the kitchen along with several puppies.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted in the comments section, where she playfully expressed her disappointment at not being invited to the meet-and-greet between her niece and Chilli. “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” she commented, before adding, “Oh you’re in trouble.”

Last March, North had another celebrity meetup when she and two of her friends were seen with Bronx rapper Ice Spice. North, her friends, and Ice Spice enjoyed some time hanging out at Kim’s house in a since-deleted TikTok video.

The SKIMS creator recently revealed she decided to take down the clip after noticing some of Ice Spice’s raunchy lyrics. Kim seemingly credited her ex-husband Kanye West for being a part of her decision to pull the post.

She stated that perhaps the rapper “was right” about limiting their daughter’s presence on social media. She added, “But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”