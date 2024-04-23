Kim Kardashian Loses 120k IG Followers After Taylor Swift’s Alleged Diss | lovebscott.com

Thanks to a seemingly shady song on Taylor Swift’s new album, it looks like Kim Kardashian is still facing the repercussions of the infamous “snake-gate” feud all these years later.

via: Hot97

Swifties flooded Kim’s comments after Swift’s new album was released, causing the mogul’s Instagram followers to decline by 120,000 over the weekend. Kardashian and Swfit’s feud spans 15 years.

In Swift’s new song, “thanK you aIMee,” fans have alluded to aiMee being a reference to Kim K with the lyrics, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / “But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Swifties are decoding the hidden message in Taylor Swift’s latest song, which seemingly spells out “Kim” in capital letters. Swift is known for using capitalization to hide messages in her lyrics.

Fans are urging Kris Jenner to help Kim with the Taylor Swift drama and turn it into a new Skimms collection. One fan even joked that Kris is telling Kim, “You’re doing great, sweetie,” in the midst of the drama.

In 2009, Kim’s ex-husband Ye interrupted Swift’s MTV award acceptance, claiming that Beyonce deserved it more. This started a feud between the two icons. In 2020, Kim Kardashian released a private phone call between Taylor Swift and Ye.

In 2019, Swift told Elle magazine an apology from Kardashian would be nice. She said:

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Swift’s 11th album allegedly marks the first time the singer addressed the Kardashians. The double album features Post Malone, Florence + The Machine, and more. It surpassed 300 million streams on its first day of release.