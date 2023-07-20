Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in First Look at ‘American Horror Story’ Character

Kim Kardashian — is that you?

The reality mogul looks unrecognizable in a new promo for ‘American Horror Story.’

via Page Six:

In the 40-second clip, the 42-year-old can be seen wearing a long white wig while rocking a black dress and cradling a baby as an eerie rendition of “Rock-A-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

The reality TV star’s typically tan skin was seemingly painted white, a stark contrast to her bold red lipstick and dramatic false eyelashes.

Her co-stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne were clad in similar looks as faceless figures — wearing the same white wig — creepily danced in circles.

The anthology’s new installment, titled “Delicate,” is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition,” which follows a woman who believes someone is trying to stop her from having a child.

Check out the teaser below.

