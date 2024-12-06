Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Son Saint West on His 9th Birthday After Report Claims Kanye Hasn’t Seen Kids in Months

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is celebrating son Saint West’s birthday with some of their favorite cuddly moments.

“My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics,” the mother of four penned in the caption.

Advertisement

“I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you.”

The series of selfies with the preteen and the SKIMS co-founder come after a report claimed that Kanye is “not around very much.”

A source close to the matter told People in a report published on Oct. 21 that Kardashian is “pretty much a single mom,” to daughters North, 11, Chicago, 6, and sons Saint and Psalm, 5.

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider claimed. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

Advertisement

The Grammy winner was last photographed with all four of their children on Sept. 15. He was, however, pictured with North on Nov. 7.

Kanye and his brood performed on stage together at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan, China, nearly three months ago.

The 47-year-old then celebrated the release of North and Chicago’s “Bomb” music video by promoting a clip of it via Instagram on Nov. 27.

Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from Ye in November 2022 — recently addressed her co-parenting arrangement during a Nov. 12 podcast appearance.

Advertisement

“You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone,” the reality TV personality told Zoe Winkler.

“Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up.”

Kris Jenner’s daughter noted that she’s aware of the privilege she has. However, she still struggles as a single mother.

“It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment,” she added. “Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’”

Advertisement

The “American Horror Story: Delicate” actress and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, with Kardashian later filing for divorce in 2021.

Kanye claimed that his ex-wife has their children “80 percent of the time” after he sought joint custody of their children in April 2021.

via: Page Six