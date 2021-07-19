Kim Kardashian Is 'Fine' with Ex Kanye West Dating, Source Says: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'

Kim Kardashian doesn’t care who Kanye West dates as long as he and their four kids are happy.

via People:

“Kim is fine with Kanye dating,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She just wants him to be happy.”

The source adds that Kardashian, 40, and West, 44 — who share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — are focused on their kids amid the divorce proceedings.

“Kanye is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy,” the source says. “They have been spending time together as a family.”

The stars split earlier this year after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time of Kardashian’s divorce filing, a source told PEOPLE the two were in agreement over joint legal and physical custody and that neither was contesting the prenup in place.

West submitted a response to the divorce filing in April and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

In June, West and Irina Shayk were spotted together celebrating his birthday in France. A source told PEOPLE he had “started pursuing her a few weeks ago” and that they had also spent time together in New York City, where she lives.

Last week, following reports that they were cooling off, a source told PEOPLE that West and Shayk, 35, are “very much still dating.”

As for Kardashian, a source told PEOPLE last month that she “wants to date,”and “doesn’t see herself being single for the rest of her life.”

“Her priorities are her kids and work,” the source said. “But she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”

Irina is cute — but she’s certainly not touching Kim — and Kim knows it.