Kim Cattrall Stars in New SKIMS Campaign: ‘Freakin’ Fabulous’

Kim Cattrall is bring her iconic ‘Sex and the City’ flair to a new Skims campaign.

Well, she’s just being herself — but we can’t help but look at her and think of Samantha Jones.

via Variety:

Cattrall stars alongside Hari Nef, Lana Condor, Coco Jones, and Nelly Furtado in the Best of Skims campaign, which features all four stars wearing their favorite Skims pieces. Alongside the campaign, shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand also released a short 40-second video.

“What do I love about Skims? Oh, you’d like to know wouldn’t you? Freakin’ fabulous,” Cattrall says in the video with a wink, wearing the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit.

“It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite Skims looks for the campaign,” Cattrall said in a statement. “It’s a phenomenal fit, and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it.”

Elsewhere in the video, Neff wears the Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette and Mid Rise Brief in Bone; Jones wears the Everybody Bandeau, Cheeky Brief and Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit; Condor wears the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Cheeky Tanga; and Furtado wears the Everybody T-Shirt Bra, Fits Everybody Full Brief and Nude Support Tights.

“Everybody wears Skims,” they say in unison at the end.

The four stars are the latest celebrities that Skims has tapped to star in their buzzy campaign ads, an aspect of the company’s effort to to align with significant pop culture moments. In April, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress fronted a Skims campaign alongside Nessa Barrett and Raye. Before that, Sza stripped down for a Skims campaign in March while the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign cast Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó of the “The White Lotus.”

