Kim Cattrall Responds to Rumors of Another And Just Like That Cameo for Season 3 | www.lovebscott.com

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her iconic Sex and the City character for the upcoming third season of its Max revival And Just Like That…, despite her cameo last year in the Season 2 finale.

And just like that, Kim Cattrall is setting the record straight.

Cattrall disappointed Sex and the City fans the world over this weekend when she responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who shared a link to an Elle UK article that implied Cattrall was set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones on the third season of the SATC spinoff And Just Like That….

Keeping her response short and sweet, Cattrall simply tweeted, “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not ?.”

While that definitely dashed the dreams of a lot of viewers, seeing Cattrall back on screen with her former castmates wasn’t too farfetched, as she did make a cameo in the show’s Season 2 finale in a surprise phone call with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

She was also rumored to be filming on location on in New York City late last year, but with Cattrall’s recent tweet, that seems like whatever photos came out connecting her to the set were just rumored shots and not a part of filming for AJLT at all.

While teasing her brief cameo during an appearance on The View in 2023, Cattrall, who has long had a rift with Parker, shared some of the conditions for her return — which was very much for the fans, as they marked SATC’s 25th anniversary.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm. Let me get creative,'” Cattrall said. “And one of those things was to get [costume designer] Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it.”

“And we did,” she added.

Cattrall not making a cameo follows a few other exits ahead of season three, including Sara Ramirez who played Che Diaz, the brash comedian, who helped Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) have a sexual awakening. The pair quickly launched into a relationship that saw Miranda move to L.A. to follow Che’s career, but things went sour fast, sending Miranda back to New York and the couple their separate ways.

Karen Pittman also left the Sex and the City spinoff ahead of its third season, citing scheduling issues with both The Morning Show and her upcoming Netflix drama Forever.

And Just Like That… Season 3 is reportedly due out next year.

