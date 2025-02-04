Killer Mike Sues Security Firm Over Grammy Arrest: ‘Public Humiliation’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Killer Mike is suing a security company over his citizen’s arrest at the 66th Grammy Awards last year, a high-profile spectacle that caused him to be led away in handcuffs though no criminal charges were ever filed.

Following his three-award sweep at last year’s Grammys, Mike was detained by security and arrested by the LAPD for misdemeanor battery while trying to access the red carpet area of the event. Mike was released from custody hours later. According to the lawsuit obtained by Variety, Mike is now suing S&S Labor Force, Inc. and JRM Private Security for false arrest, assault and battery among other charges, claiming they had “no authority in law” to detain him and “no reason” to suspect him of any crime.

“Despite Plaintiff’s multiple attempts to clarify his identity and purpose for being in that secured area and his direct need to access the red carpet area for scheduled public statements and to take photographs, Defendants refused Plaintiff any forward movement,” the lawsuit reads. “When Plaintiff sought to leave the area, Defendants physically assaulted and battered him to prevent him from leaving by grabbing his arm and telling him to remain there.”

Mike did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The lawsuit notes that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office “declined to prosecute or charge” Mike following the altercation, therefore “recognizing [Mike] had not committed any criminal act.”

“Defendants knew, or in the exercise of reasonable diligence should have known, that there was no justification in law to detain or use excessive force against Plaintiff at a Grammy Awards ceremony meant to celebrate his work,” the lawsuit states. “Notwithstanding that knowledge, Defendants caused the false arrest and wrongful imprisonment of Plaintiff.”

