Home > NEWS

Killer Mike Sues Security Firm Over Grammy Arrest: ‘Public Humiliation’

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Killer Mike is suing a security company over his citizen’s arrest at the 66th Grammy Awards last year, a high-profile spectacle that caused him to be led away in handcuffs though no criminal charges were ever filed.

Following his three-award sweep at last year’s Grammys, Mike was detained by security and arrested by the LAPD for misdemeanor battery while trying to access the red carpet area of the event. Mike was released from custody hours later. According to the lawsuit obtained by Variety, Mike is now suing S&S Labor Force, Inc. and JRM Private Security for false arrest, assault and battery among other charges, claiming they had “no authority in law” to detain him and “no reason” to suspect him of any crime.

“Despite Plaintiff’s multiple attempts to clarify his identity and purpose for being in that secured area and his direct need to access the red carpet area for scheduled public statements and to take photographs, Defendants refused Plaintiff any forward movement,” the lawsuit reads. “When Plaintiff sought to leave the area, Defendants physically assaulted and battered him to prevent him from leaving by grabbing his arm and telling him to remain there.”

Advertisement

Mike did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The lawsuit notes that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office “declined to prosecute or charge” Mike following the altercation, therefore “recognizing [Mike] had not committed any criminal act.”

“Defendants knew, or in the exercise of reasonable diligence should have known, that there was no justification in law to detain or use excessive force against Plaintiff at a Grammy Awards ceremony meant to celebrate his work,” the lawsuit states. “Notwithstanding that knowledge, Defendants caused the false arrest and wrongful imprisonment of Plaintiff.”

via: Variety

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ariana Grande Shares Why She Chooses to Change Her Voice & Addresses Haters Scrutinizing It [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tiger Woods Announces His Mother, Kultida Woods, Has Died

By: Walker
NEWS

Marcus Jordan Found in Car Stuck on Railroad Tracks at Time of DUI Arrest

By: Walker
NEWS

ABC Fires Back At Ex-General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher After He Drags Steve Burton into Drama

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Trump’s Inauguration

By: Walker
NEWS

T.I. And Tiny Will Receive Their $53 Million In Punitive Damages From OMG Girlz Lawsuit Against Toymakers MGA

By: Walker
NEWS

Reagan Airport Employees Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Video of DC Plane Crash

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man at 2015 Afterparty in New Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Miami Beach to Enforce Tough Spring Break Restrictions, Launches ‘Reality Check’ Campaign

By: Walker
Cher signs autographs at event.
CELEBRITY

Bye Bye America: Celebrities Who Said They’d Leave the U.S. After 2024 Election

By: Darrel Marrow