Khloé Kardashian Shoots Down Speculation That She's Dating Another NBA Player: 'Not Seeing a Soul' [Photo]

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about dating rumors linking her to another NBA player.

via: People

The Kardashians star, 37, responded Friday to speculation that she’s “seeing another NBA player” after her ex Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal unfolded on this week’s season finale of her family’s new Hulu reality series.

“Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” Kardashian wrote in response to a rumor shared on a Kardashian fan page about her dating life, which was captured by the @commentsbycelebs account. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for [a while].”

Alongside Thompson, 31, Kardashian has previously had relationships with other basketball stars, including Lamar Odom, who she wed in 2009, and James Harden, who she dated between 2015 and 2016, to name a few.

The Good American co-founder’s statement comes after Thompson — who is father to Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True — was sued for child support in December by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols after a months-long sexual relationship, during which they conceived a son. The baby, named Theo, was born earlier that month.

A source later told PEOPLE that Thompson’s infidelity was “devastating” for Kardashian and she will “never take him back again.”

“It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan,” they added in January. “They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed.”

“They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it,” the insider said.

Kardashian opened up about watching the drama unfold on the Kardashians’ season finale during a Disney FYC screening and Q&A event this Wednesday.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time,” she said. “And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us,” Kardashian added.

Thompson is also father to a 5-year-old son named Prince who he had with ex Jordan Craig.